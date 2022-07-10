Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader named NL All-Stars

Milwaukee will have at least two players at the MLB All-Star Game later this month in Los Angeles.

Starter Corbin Burnes and closer Josh Hader were named to the NL All-Star team Sunday, the second time for Burnes and the fourth for Hader.

The reigning Cy Young Award winner, Burnes is among those in contention to be the starter next week. He’s 7-4 with a 2.20 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL. He also leads the league in strikeouts per nine innings at 11.3 and he’s got 13 quality starts in his 17 outings this year.

Hader, the 3-time NL Reliever of the Year, was overwhelming the first two months of the season. He didn’t allow a run until June 7 and his 26 saves leads the NL. He’s run into some trouble the last few appearances but his ERA of 1.88 is currently the second lowest of his career.

The two All-Stars is the fewest the club has put in the game since 2017, which is also the last time the Brewers didn’t have a position player selected.