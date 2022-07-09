Rough 7th inning dooms Brewers in 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee fell apart late in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday at American Family Field.

Brandon Woodruff was cruising along through the first six innings. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth and had struck out nine. But he found trouble in the seventh, with the first three batters reaching base and scoring one run. Brad Boxberger was called on to clean up the mess but couldn’t. A run scored when Boxberger couldn’t handle a throw in off a fly out and then he served up a 2-run homer to Ben Gamel that gave Pittsburgh the lead.

“One of those innings, one of those games.” Christian Yelich on the Brewers’ offense and what happened on that pivotal throw back to the infield in the seventh inning. pic.twitter.com/LKvq3VYmAL — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 10, 2022

It’s all the Pirates bullpen would need as they shut Milwaukee down the rest of the way, allowing just a couple base runners in the final three innings. It was a frustrating day for the Brewers offense, as they put themselves in position to score a bunch of times but couldn’t get the next hit. They went just 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and are only 4 for 26 in their last three games.

Milwaukee did get a solo homer from Luis Urias to open the scoring, while Andrew McCutchen and Keston Hiura each drove in a run. Willy Adames had three hits.

The loss was the third in the last four games for the Crew. They’ll be back in action Sunday afternoon as they close out the series against the Pirates.