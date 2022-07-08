Jordan Taylor, Travis Beckum, Hilary Knight among 11 to be inducted into UW Athletic Hall of Fame | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

There will be 11 new names in the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame come this fall.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh made that announcement at an event Friday just outside of Camp Randall Stadium.

“The UW Athletic Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors we can bestow upon our athletes, staff and supporters and this announcement is worthy of celebration,” McIntosh said in a release. “Having been a recipient of this honor myself, it was even more gratifying to make the calls and notify these individuals as the athletic director. These 11 represent the best of the Badgers and their contributions go far beyond their athletic successes. I’m thrilled for the inductees and their families.”

Among the athletes included are familiar names like men’s basketball’s Jordan Taylor (2009-2012) and football’s Travis Beckum (2005-08). Both were All-Americans and All-Big Ten performers during their careers in Madison. Hockey standouts Gary Suter (1983-85) and Hilary Knight (2008-2012), which have three national titles between them, will have their names enshrined. So, too, will speedster Reggie Torian (1994-97), who played football and ran track for the Badgers. Erica Palmer (1998-01), a national champion in cross country, along with volleyball’s Laura Abbinante (1993-96), golfer Jim Lemon (1998-01) and football’s Carl Silvestri (1962-64) complete the list of athletes.

There are also two non-athletes being inducted in Cheryl Bailey, the former associate athletic director for sports information, and monsignor Michael Burke, who served the football team for more than four decades before passing away in 2020.

The class will be inducted on Friday, Sept. 9 and then honored the following day when Wisconsin hosts Washington State in non-conference action.