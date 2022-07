The Camp: July 7, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Our series on learning more about the people that cover Wisconsin on a day-to-day basis continues with SI/AllBadgers.com’s Matt Belz. We talk about him missing out on UW-Whitewater’s football dynasty, his career as a teacher, his love for sports that pushed him to get into media, the challenge of working a full-time job while also running his site and he helps preview the tight ends.