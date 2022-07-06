Cubs rally late to beat Brewers 2-1 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee wasted a dominating effort from Corbin Burnes as the back end of the bullpen faltered in a 2-1 loss to Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.

Burnes went seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 10. It was his 18th double-digit strikeout effort of his career, which tied the franchise record held by Yovanni Gallardo. When Burnes left he was in line for the win thanks to a Keston Hiura home run in the fifth inning that gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

But that fell apart in the final two innings. Reliever Brad Boxberger gave up a triple, walked a batter and then allowed Rafael Ortega to single in the game-tying run in the eighth. Then in the ninth, with two outs, P.J. Higgins doubled off of closer Josh Hader to bring in what proved to be the game-winning run. Hader has now allowed runs in back-to-back appearances for the first time in almost a year.

There are no words good enough to describe this catch.@Kestdaddy | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/NVHJ3LFbc4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 6, 2022

Milwaukee’s offense was futile again, especially with runners in scoring position. The club was 0 for 6 in those situations, including 0 for 2 with the go-ahead run standing on third base in the eighth inning.

Chicago ended up taking 2 of 3 in the set and now lead the season series 7-6.

The Brewers will get Thursday off before opening up a weekend series with Pittsburgh at American Family Field.