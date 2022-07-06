Bucks make re-signing of Bobby Portis official | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee made the re-signing of forward Bobby Portis official Wednesday afternoon.

“Bobby is a valuable member of our organization and a crucial part of our success,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said in a release. “He is an elite three-point shooter, can score from all areas of the floor and makes an impact with his defense, rebounding, energy and effort. Bobby has embraced Bucks fans and they’ve embraced him back, and we’re excited to have him return to Milwaukee.”

Portis reportedly agreed to a deal worth $49 million over four years, which was the most Milwaukee could offer him by holding his early bird rights. After stops with Chicago, Washington and New York, Portis found a home with the Bucks in the last two years and is coming off his best season. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. He also started 59 games, filling in for an injured Brook Lopez for much of the season.

The team also announced the re-signings of guards Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter. They are also reportedly bringing back center Serge Ibaka and expected to sign free agent forward Joe Ingles.