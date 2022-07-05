Brewers fall 8-3 to Chicago

Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night but it was all Chicago the rest of the way in an 8-3 win for the Cubs at American Family Field.

Rowdy Tellez hit a 2-run homer off Kyle Hendricks in the first inning, his 10th consecutive extra-base hit, which tied a team record. The Brewers offense was lacking after that, most notably in the sixth inning when the first three batters walked to load the bases and they managed not to get a single run out of it.

After solid start to Jason Alexander’s night on the mound for Milwaukee, the Cubs finally got to him in the middle innings. He was tagged for seven runs — six earned — on eight hits while walking a pair and striking out two. His outing also included a couple throwing errors from the infield, one of which played a role in Chicago’s offensive outburst in the fifth and sixth innings. He exited after 5 1/3 innings.

“We didn’t play good enough defense to kind of keep some runs off the board early,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We sent him out there for the sixth and unfortunately that inning just kind of fell apart a little bit on us. We needed length from him tonight. We were short bullpen wise tonight. We just couldn’t get out of the sixth, unfortunately.”

Seiya Suzuki did a bunch of the damage in the game with a 2-run shot off Alexander and an RBI single. Rafael Ortega finished with two hits and two RBI. The Cubs also pulled off a double-steal to score a run with Brent Suter on the mound.

The Brewers only other offense on the night came from catcher Victor Caratini’s RBI single in the ninth. Jace Peterson had a pair of hits, as Milwaukee fell to 6-6 against the Cubs this season.

The two teams will close out the 3-game series Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.