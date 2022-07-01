Brewers score season-high 19 runs in blowout win at Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee smashed its way to a 19-2 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh Friday night.

The Brewers did nearly all their damage in the second and eighth innings. They scored seven runs in the second, highlighted by home runs from Luis Urias, Keston Hiura and Rowdy Tellez. It was their first three home run inning since 2019. It was enough to chase Pirates starter Roansy Contreras after just 1 2/3 innings.

The Crew added two more in the fourth inning on a Tellez double before pouring across eight more in the eighth. Willy Adames had the big shot in the inning with a grand slam.

Willy is unbelievable! His Grand Slam makes it 15-1, Brew Crew.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/YUnzd7LAqg — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 2, 2022

Tellez finished with five RBI and he now has 12 in his last five games. In addition to the four RBI, Adames scored three times, while every starter scored at least once. The Brewers hit six home runs overall and the 19 runs were their most in a game this season. In team history they’ve only scored more than 19 runs four times.

Milwaukee didn’t need a great night from Corbin Burnes but he was still pretty good. He allowed just one run on one hit over six innings, while striking out five. He did walk four while earning his seventh win of the season.

The Brewers moved to two games up on St. Louis for first place in the NL Central, and will face the Pirates again Saturday afternoon.