Reports: UCLA, USC in discussions to join Big Ten

The Big Ten appears poised to expand its membership once again.

According to multiple reports, USC and UCLA have approached the conference about joining it as soon as 2024. Both are current members of the Pac-12 and have been with that conference in some form since 1922 for USC and 1928 for UCLA.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, USC and UCLA approached the Big Ten in recent months. One factor in that decision, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, is the difference in revenue that is delivered by the conferences to their institutions. The Big Ten and SEC far and away bring in more money that any other conferences in the country. The Big Ten is also in the middle of negotiating its new TV deals that are expected to increase the money they bring in significantly.

USC & UCLA’s deal with the Big Ten could be done in a matter of days/hours, sources tell @SINow. It is down the line. B1G is prepared for an announcement. Target year 2024. The schools expressed interest to B1G several months ago. Negotiations escalated over the last few weeks. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022

The move would serve as a healthy response to Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. It is likely not the end of the movement as other marquee programs outside of the Big Ten/SEC — Oregon, Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida State, Miami and others — look to make their own move to avoid being left out of the conferences that are rapidly becoming the only ones that matter.

UCLA and USC leaving would also mean the end of The Alliance after less than a year. Back in August 2021, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced a partnership of its 41 member institutions designed to put a check on the growing power of the SEC.

This would be the third expansion of the Big Ten in the last 11 years. The conference added Nebraska in 2011, and then Maryland and Rutgers in 2014. It hasn’t actually had 10 teams since before Penn State joined in 1993.