Bucks re-signing Bobby Portis, make other moves as free agency opens | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Bobby Portis is sticking with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Minutes after the free agency period began at 5 p.m., reports from The Athletic and ESPN came that had the veteran forward returning to Milwaukee on a 4-year, $49 million deal. It was the max the Bucks could offer Portis. He had declined his player option Wednesday, leading to him being a free agent.

Thank you Milwaukee for the endless love and support! Blessed beyond measures! #UNDERDOG #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/0HrJnlkcb4 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) June 30, 2022

Portis always seemed likely to stay in town for a third season and beyond. After stops in Chicago, Washington and New York, Portis found a home with the Bucks the last two seasons. He helped them with a title in 2021 and then set career highs in points and rebounds while starting much of the season for an injured Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee didn’t stop with Portis, though. Reports have the club bringing back guards Wesley Matthews on a one-year deal and Jevon Carter on a two-year deal, while they also agreed to terms with free agent forward Joe Ingles.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.#nba #nbanews pic.twitter.com/4yra9gQst3 — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) June 30, 2022

Ingles has spent eight seasons with the Utah Jazz where he was a 40.8% 3-point shooter. He’ll turn 35 in October and is coming off a season cut short by a torn ACL suffered in January.