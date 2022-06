The Camp: June 28, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Our journey to learn more about the people that cover the Badgers continues with Mike Hogan from 247Sports joining us. We talk about him growing up as a triplet just outside of Milwaukee, the impact of his time at St. Bonaventure, the challenge of writing for a subscription site and he helps preview the exciting but inexperienced wide receiver room.