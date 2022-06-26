Wisconsin gets commitment from Illinois DL
June 26, 2022
Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin has gone into Illinois again to beef up its 2023 recruiting class.
Three-star nose tackle Jamel Howard (Chicago, Ill.) made his announcement Sunday on Instagram.
On his Instagram page, 2023 DL Jamel Howard Jr (@HJ_Jr58) announces his commitment to the #Badgers pic.twitter.com/rYtMDDG6Gs
— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) June 26, 2022
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Howard is ranked as the 26th-best player in Illinois and the 132nd-best defensive lineman in the country.
Howard chose the Badgers over offers from 11 other schools, including Illinois and Iowa State.
His commitment gives Wisconsin 12 in a 2023 class that ranks No. 28 in the country. He’s also the fourth player from the state of Illinois.