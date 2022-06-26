Wisconsin gets commitment from Illinois DL | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has gone into Illinois again to beef up its 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star nose tackle Jamel Howard (Chicago, Ill.) made his announcement Sunday on Instagram.

On his Instagram page, 2023 DL Jamel Howard Jr (@HJ_Jr58) announces his commitment to the #Badgers pic.twitter.com/rYtMDDG6Gs — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) June 26, 2022

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Howard is ranked as the 26th-best player in Illinois and the 132nd-best defensive lineman in the country.

Howard chose the Badgers over offers from 11 other schools, including Illinois and Iowa State.

His commitment gives Wisconsin 12 in a 2023 class that ranks No. 28 in the country. He’s also the fourth player from the state of Illinois.