Brewers take series finale, pull back into a tie for first in the NL Central with St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee salvaged a split of its four-game series against St. Louis with a 6-4 win Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.

Tyrone Taylor had the big hit of the game, drilling a three-run homer in the fourth inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead. After the Cardinals cut the lead to 4-3, Willy Adames hit his 15th home run of the year in the fifth for a 5-3 advantage. St. Louis would once again cut that lead in half before Milwaukee’s Andrew McCutchen scored an insurance run on a sac fly in the eighth inning.

Tyrone's came up clutch with this 3-run shot. MLB x @loanDepot pic.twitter.com/LwmMgqq5K0 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 23, 2022

Like the Cardinals bullpen did to them in the first three games of the series, the Brewers relievers shut the door on St. Louis over the final 3 1/3 innings. Brad Boxberger came on to help Jason Alexander out of a jam in the sixth inning to leave the tying run stranded at second. After a scoreless seventh for Boxberger, it was Devin Williams’ turn in the eighth and he didn’t allow a base runner while striking out Juan Yepez to end the frame. Then it was Josh Hader time and the All-Star didn’t disappoint in picking up his 21st save in 22 chances.

Alexander battled in striking out a career-high five batters but was tagged for all four runs the Cardinals scored. He did earn his second career win and moved to 2-0 on the year.

The Brewers and Cardinals have now split their 12 meetings this season and are tied atop the NL Central, just like they were entering the series.

Milwaukee will now welcome in Toronto for an interleague series starting Friday night.