Brewers drop a game back in the NL Central with 5-4 loss to St. Louis

St. Louis has first place in the NL Central to itself after a 5-4 win in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

The game went back-and-forth early as Paul Goldschmidt took Brewers’ starter Eric Lauer deep in the first inning for a two-run homer. Milwaukee answered by scoring three runs in the fourth and fifth innings, highlighted by a solo home run and an RBI double for Andrew McCutchen. But that 4-3 lead didn’t last long, as Nolan Arenado took Lauer deep again for his own two-run shot. It would be a lead the Cardinals would not relinquish.

That was in large part due to their bullpen, which has locked Milwaukee down in all three games in the series. After Adam Wainwright left with two outs in the fifth, Johan Oviedo and Genesis Cabrera didn’t allow a base hit over the final 4 1/3 innings. The Brewers did get the tying run to second in the ninth with two outs but Christian Yelich grounded out to end the game.

McCutchen’s two RBI led the way for the Crew, while Rowdy Tellez hit a solo homer and Yelich drove in a run with a double in the fifth.

The win moved the Cardinals to one game up on the Brewers in the division. The two teams will close out the four-game set Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.