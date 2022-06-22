Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Gorman went 4 for 4 with two solo homers and four RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 to regain a share of the NL Central lead. The Cardinals and Brewers are both 39-31 after splitting the first two matchups of this four-game series. Gorman broke a 2-all tie and put the Cardinals ahead for good with a homer to center field off Chi Chi González in the fourth inning. The rookie extended the lead to 4-2 with a drive over the right-field wall against Miguel Sánchez in the seventh.