Georgia CB commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin went to one of the hotbeds of college football recruiting to get its latest commitment in the 2023 class.

Cornerback Jace Arnold (Marietta, Ga.) took to social media Wednesday morning to announce his decision.

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf — Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Arnold is rated as a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 44 cornerback in the country and 44th-best player in the state of Georgia.

Arnold held 12 scholarship offers and chose the Badgers over the likes of Florida, Georgia, Louisville and North Carolina. He is the second cornerback in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, joining AJ Tisdell (College Station, Texas).

The Badgers now have 11 commits overall.