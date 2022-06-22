Georgia CB commits to Wisconsin

June 22, 2022
|By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin went to one of the hotbeds of college football recruiting to get its latest commitment in the 2023 class.

Cornerback Jace Arnold (Marietta, Ga.) took to social media Wednesday morning to announce his decision.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Arnold is rated as a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 44 cornerback in the country and 44th-best player in the state of Georgia.

Arnold held 12 scholarship offers and chose the Badgers over the likes of Florida, Georgia, Louisville and North Carolina. He is the second cornerback in Wisconsin’s 2023 class, joining AJ Tisdell (College Station, Texas).

The Badgers now have 11 commits overall.