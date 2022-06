The Camp: June 21, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

We’re back! We get our position previews underway with a bit of a twist. The Wisconsin State Journal’s Colten Bartholomew joins to talk about his path to being the beat writer for the Badgers, his life outside of the job and more. Then we jump into breaking down the quarterback spot headlined by Graham Mertz.