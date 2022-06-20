Dominant effort from Corbin Burnes helps Milwaukee to a 2-0 win over St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has first place in the NL Central to itself for at least a day after beating St. Louis 2-0 on Monday night at American Family Field.

The pitching matchup lived up to the hype with Corbin Burnes and Miles Mikolas squaring off. Burnes, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, went seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10. The hits were tied for the fewest in a game to this point in the year for Burnes, while he hit double digits in strikeouts for a fifth time this season.

Mikolas was pretty good over his 6 1/3 innings of work but made a crucial mistake in the fifth inning. With Keston Huira standing on first, Tyrone Taylor took a 93 miles-per-hour sinker and crushed it for a two-run homer.

Those would end up being all the runs the Crew would need, as Devin Williams and Josh Hader brought it home in the final two innings. Hader picked up his 20th save of the season (with some help from his defense), while Williams now hasn’t allowed a run in his last 16 appearances.

Milwaukee got two hits from Willy Adames on its way to a fourth straight win that broke a tie between the Brewers and Cardinals in the division.

Through nine games, Milwaukee leads the season series 5-4 and will host St. Louis again on Tuesday night.