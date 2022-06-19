Milwaukee sweeps Cincinnati, moves into tie for 1st place in NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off its first sweep since the beginning of May with a 6-3 win Sunday in Cincinnati.

The Brewers jumped out to a lead for a third straight day, this time going up 3-0 with an RBI double from Luis Urias and then a two-run homer from Victor Caratini in the fourth inning. A rough bottom of the fourth for Adrian Houser erased the lead but Milwaukee bounced back by scoring three runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings highlighted by a two-run shot from Hunter Renfroe. It was his third home run in as many games and he is tied for the most on the team with 13.

Despite a long fourth inning, Houser ended up going six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out five. He earned the win to move to 4-7 on the year.

Cincinnati had a chance to get back in the game in the seventh when Joey Votto stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Reliever Hoby Milner replaced Tyler Kelley and managed to strike the veteran out. Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams shut things down over the final two innings.

The last time Milwaukee swept a series was May 3-5, also against the Reds. The three victories in Cincinnati allowed the Brewers to finish their nine-game road trip 5-4. They’ll now head back home to face St. Louis in a battle of teams currently tied for first in the NL Central.