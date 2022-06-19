Badgers get commitment from Hawaii athlete | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The high school that produced star linebacker Nick Herbig is sending another player to Wisconsin for its 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star athlete Trech Kekahuna (Honolulu, Hawaii) announced his commitment to the coach Paul Chryst on Sunday.

Kekahuna can play a number of positions but really stood out at wide receiver last season as a junior. He ended up with 62 receptions for 761 yards and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kekahuna attends Saint Louis School in Hawaii, the same place that gave UW Herbig and transfer safety Kamo’i Latu.

What did I say 😂🤷‍♂️ 808–>608 💯 https://t.co/ibWyW3yTTG — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) June 19, 2022

Kekahuna is ranked as the 13th-best player in the state and the 167th-best athlete in the country, according to 247Sports. He earned his offer from the Badgers after camping with them earlier in June and chose them over offers from Boise State, Hawaii and Nevada.

Wisconsin now has 10 commits in its 2023 class.