Brewers beat Cincinnati for first back-to-back wins in June | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won back-to-back games for the first time in June following a 7-3 victory in Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

The Brewers jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings on the back of RBI doubles from Rowdy Tellez and Luis Urias, along with a two-run homer from Willy Adames. A two-run double from Jace Peterson in the sixth and a solo shot from Hunter Renfroe in the seventh finished off the scoring.

It was more than enough for Jason Alexander. Making his fourth ever start, the 29-year-old gave up three runs — two earned — over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two as he picked up the first win of his career. Miguel Sanchez, Trevor Kelly and Holby Milner kept the Reds off the board the rest of the way.

Christian Yelich finished 2 for 5 with two runs scored, while Peterson also had a pair of hits. Jonathan Davis, who was called up after the team designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment earlier in the day, had a couple hits as well.

The Brewers guaranteed their first series win in almost a month and closed to within a 1/2 game of St. Louis in the NL Central. They’ll go for the sweep of Cincinnati on Sunday.