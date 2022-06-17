Packers release QB Kurt Benkert

Green Bay’s quarterback room is down to three players.

The team announced Friday it had released backup Kurt Benkert. The undrafted free agent spent the 2021 season on the Packers practice squad, though he was activated for one game as a COVID-19 replacement for second-string quarterback Jordan Love. Benkert got in and kneeled down twice to close out a 45-30 win over Chicago.

Life man 🤟🏼. I appreciate everything that came with being a Packer. Equally as excited to see what’s next, can’t wait to get to work. https://t.co/cGxZhSo1Yg — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 17, 2022

With Benkert gone, the quarterbacks still on the roster are Aaron Rodgers, Love and Danny Etling.