College basketball coming to American Family Field | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

College basketball is coming to American Family Field.

The Milwaukee Brewers home park is scheduled to host a doubleheader Nov. 11 with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team facing Stanford and the women’s team taking on Kansas State.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report the games.

This will not be the first time the stadium has hosted something other than a baseball game. The venue, which opened in 2001 and was called Miller Park until 2021, has been the site of regular concerts and soccer friendlies through the years. But this will be the first basketball game at the park and the first college game at a baseball stadium since 2015 in San Diego.

Details on tickets and tip-off times have not been reported.