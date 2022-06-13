Badgers add Ohio WR to 2023 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added a second commitment to its 2023 class in the last day.

After coming to Madison on his official visit this past weekend, 3-star wide receiver Collin Dixon (Tallmadge, Ohio) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Monday. It came less than 24 hours after the team nabbed 3-star EDGE Jordan Mayer fresh off his own official visit.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Dixon is ranked as the 78th-best athlete in the country and the No. 27 player in the talent-rich state of Ohio, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Dixon had an official visit to Illinois planned for this coming weekend but that is now off. In addition to the Illini, Dixon chose the Badgers over offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Pittsburgh and others.

With Dixon in the fold, Wisconsin now has eight commits in its 2023 class.