Edge rusher announces commitment to Wisconsin | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added its seventh commitment in the class of 2023.

Edge rusher Jordan Mayer (Clairton, Penn.) announced his decision to join the Badgers Sunday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Mayer is ranked as the No. 21 player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 77 EDGE in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over more than 20 offers, including from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Cincinnati. Mayer was originally committed to Boston College.

Mayer came to Wisconsin for his official visit this weekend after receiving his offer from the Badgers in April. He joins a class that is now ranked eighth in the Big Ten and 31st in the country.