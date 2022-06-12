Edge rusher announces commitment to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added its seventh commitment in the class of 2023.
Edge rusher Jordan Mayer (Clairton, Penn.) announced his decision to join the Badgers Sunday on Twitter.
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB
— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Mayer is ranked as the No. 21 player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 77 EDGE in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over more than 20 offers, including from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Cincinnati. Mayer was originally committed to Boston College.
Mayer came to Wisconsin for his official visit this weekend after receiving his offer from the Badgers in April. He joins a class that is now ranked eighth in the Big Ten and 31st in the country.