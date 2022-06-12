Brewers snap 8-game losing streak with win in Washington | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s longest losing streak in seven years is no longer. That’s after the Brewers earned a 4-1 victory in Washington on Sunday to avoid being swept and win for the first time in their last eight games.

Willy Adames did much of the heavy lifting on offense for the Crew. The shortstop drove in the first run with an RBI double and followed up with a two-run homer later in the game for a 3-0 lead. Andrew McCutchen added some insurance in the ninth inning with his fourth home run of the year.

Willy leaves the park! His team-leading 11th home run gives us a 3-run lead.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/83LtuKadOD — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 12, 2022

Making his third career start, Jason Alexander was solid. He allowed one run on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Hoby Milner got Alexander out of a jam, striking out Maikel Franco with two on and two out in the fifth. The Nationals had just one base runner in the final three innings against Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader.

The win was just the second for the Brewers in the month of June. It left them a 1/2 game back of St. Louis for first place in the NL Central and it allowed manager Craig Counsell to tie Phil Garner for the most wins in franchise history.

Milwaukee will head to New York now to face the NL East-leading Mets in a series that opens Tuesday.