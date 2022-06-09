Philadelphia finishes off sweep to hand the Brewers their 6th straight loss | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s losing skid now stands at six games after Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep Thursday afternoon with a 8-3 win at American Family Field.

It was another short outing for Corbin Burnes. The Brewers’ ace made it just 4 1/3 innings and it took him 113 pitches. He gave up three runs — one earned — while striking out eight. The righty also walked a career-high four batters.

The bullpen kept Milwaukee in it for a couple innings before Brad Boxberger and Trevor Kelley combined to give up five runs over the final three innings. All the damage came via the home run, including a solo shot from Bryce Harper.

The Brewers offense was no match. They got solo homers from Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe but struggled with runners in scoring position, going just 2-for-9.

Milwaukee has been outscored 38-9 during its losing streak and has scored more than four runs in a game just once in the month of June. The team’s lone win in its last nine games was the improbable comeback from down three runs in the ninth to San Diego on June 2.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club did maintain their 1/2 game lead on St. Louis in the NL Central because the Cardinals lost for a third straight day.

The Crew will now hit the road for a series in Washington starting Friday night.