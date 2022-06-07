Josh Hader gives up 2 HRs, Brewers fall 3-2 to Philadelphia | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Josh Hader gave up the first runs of his season Tuesday night against Philadelphia and it led to a 3-2 win for the Phillies.

Milwaukee owned a 2-1 lead heading to the ninth and sent Hader to the mound looking for his 19th save of the year. That lead didn’t last long as the lefty served up solo home runs to Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling. Those homers were the first he’s given up in a regular season game since late July of last year and it snapped a 40-inning scoreless streak. Of the nine runs he’s allowed in the last two seasons, five are the result of a home run.

His outing overshadowed a solid outing for Jason Alexander. Making just his second MLB start, he allowed one run over five innings. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning by inducing an inning-ending double play. A trio of relievers — Hoby Milner, Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams — kept Milwaukee in front before turning things over to Hader for what proved to be an ugly ninth inning.

The Brewers got the tying run to third in their half of the inning but former Milwaukee pitcher Corey Knebel struck out Pablo Reyes to escape and pick up his 10th save of the season.

Phillies’ starter Ranger Suarez went seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits and struck out five.

Christian Yelich was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Andrew McCutchen and Rowdy Tellez each had two hits and an RBI.

Second baseman Kolton Wong was forced to leave the game early with right calf discomfort. Manager Craig Counsell said it was an injury that had been bothering Wong for some time and he didn’t have a timetable on a potential return to the lineup.

It will be the same two teams Wednesday night at American Family Field.