Badgers reportedly set to add former Miami, Houston defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio to staff | By Zach Heilprin

It appears Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst has finalized his coaching staff.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported Monday that the Badgers are expected to add longtime college assistant Mark D’Onofrio to their staff, presumably to coach the inside linebackers.

D’Onofrio hasn’t coached the last three years with his most recent job was serving as defensive coordinator at Houston from 2016-2018. His other stops in a career that started in 1999 include Miami, Temple, Virginia and Rutgers. In his seven seasons as defensive coordinator at Houston and Miami, his units ranked better than 45th in total defense just once and the Cougars bottomed out at 127th in 2018.

Green Bay Packers fans may remember D’Onofrio’s name. He was the team’s second-round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft out of Penn State but his career was cut short due to a severe hamstring injury.

The 53-year-old would take the job previously held by Bill Sheridan, who resigned in May when it came to light he was under investigation by the NCAA for recruiting violations.