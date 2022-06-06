Badgers: Chris McIntosh, Troy Vincent on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A pair of Wisconsin football greats are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation, along with the Hall, announced the names to be voted on for induction as part of the 2023 class Monday. It included current Wisconsin athletic director and former All-American offensive lineman Chris McIntosh, along with former All-American cornerback Troy Vincent.

McIntosh, a multi-year starter at left tackle for the Badgers in the late 1990s, is on the ballot for the first time. He helped pave the way for Ron Dayne to become the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher and was a part of back-to-back Big Ten and Rose Bowl title teams in his final two years with the program. The Pewaukee native was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1999, earned unanimous All-American honors that season and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

A first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2000, a neck injury ended McIntosh’s professional career after just three seasons. He eventually returned to Wisconsin in 2014 in an administrative role before being elevated to athletic director in July 2021.

While McIntosh played during one of the most successful stretches of Wisconsin history, Vincent played a decade earlier when the team experienced few wins. That didn’t stop him from being one of the best cornerbacks and punt returners in the country during his time with the Badgers. He was the co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Vincent was the No. 7 overall pick in the 1992 draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent four years there before signing with Philadelphia where his career took off. He was a 5-time Pro Bowl selection and earned All-Pro honors in 2002. Vincent would end up playing 15 years in the league before retiring after the 2006 season. In addition to his on the field honors, the Pennsylvania native was named the 2002 Walter Payton Man of the Year and won the 2005 Bart Starr Award.

Vincent has since moved into the league office and holds the title of executive vice president of football operations.

The list of the 15 former Wisconsin players or coaches already in the Hall of Fame include Dayne, Barry Alvarez, Joe Thomas, Alan Ameche and Pat Richter.