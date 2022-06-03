Brewers had no answer for Joe Musgrove in 7-0 loss to San Diego | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Craig Counsell will have to wait at least one more day before tying Phil Garner for the most wins by a manager in Milwaukee Brewers history. That’s after San Diego got a great start from Joe Musgrove and knocked Corbin Burnes around on Friday night in a 7-0 win for the Padres.

Burnes, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, made it just 3 2/3 innings. It was easily his shortest start of the season and it resulted in 5 runs, the most he’s given up since July 30 last season. That included a 3-run homer from Manny Machado with 2 outs in the fourth. Counsell allowed him a chance to get out of the inning but an error by second baseman Kolten Wong and another base hit marked the end of his night.

Those runs were more than enough for San Diego starter Joe Musgrove. The righty didn’t allow a hit until Wong doubled with 2 outs in the eighth inning, denying Musgrove the second no-hitter of his career. He ended up going 8 innings, allowing the 1 hit, striking out 6 and walking 3. The 29-year-old stayed unbeaten, moving to 6-0 on the year.

Milwaukee didn’t just lose the game, it also lost another player to injury in Luis Urias. The shortstop exited before the fourth inning with what the team called right thumb discomfort. Urias missed much of the first month of the season due to a quad injury he suffered in spring training. The Crew was already without starting shortstop Willy Adames (ankle) and outfielder Hunter Renfroe (hamstring).

The Brewers were shut out for a fifth time this season and their lead in the NL Central dropped to 2 games on St. Louis.

The two teams will meet against Saturday afternoon at American Family Field.