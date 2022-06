Kenney and Heilprin podcast: Big Ten Quarterback Tiers, What Is Graham Mertz’s Ceiling? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are back with another podcast special. In today’s episode they run through the Big Ten quarterback tiers, including a look around the conference, at the quarterbacks Wisconsin will play and at where Graham Mertz falls. They then talk Graham Mertz’s ceiling, whether a 9-4 season is a disappointment, how college football can fix scheduling and more.