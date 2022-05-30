Brewers hit 3 HRs to take Game 1 in Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Three home runs and another lockdown effort from the back of the bullpen powered Milwaukee to a 7-6 win Sunday in Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jace Peterson got the scoring started with a solo home run, his second long ball in as many days. With the club facing a 4-2 deficit in the sixth inning, Tyrone Taylor stepped up and delivered a 2-run shot to tie the game. An inning later Luis Urias hit a 3-run homer to give the Brewers a lead they would not relinquish. It was the shortstop’s fifth home run in 23 games this year.

The lead held up due to Devin Williams and Josh Hader. The former gave up a hit and a walk but got out of the jam to keep Milwaukee’s lead in the eighth. Then Hader came on in the ninth to collect his 17th save in 17 chances this year. He now hasn’t allowed a run in 38 straight innings, leaving him just 2 innings short of tying the all-time record.

Top pitching prospect Ethan Small made his MLB debut for the Brewers and the results were mixed, at best. He struck out four of the first six batters he faced before finding trouble in the third. The 25-year-old gave up a pair of hits and walked 4 before getting pulled after 2 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee improved to 4-3 against Chicago this season, with Game 2 slated for 6:40 p.m. Sunday night at Wrigley Field.