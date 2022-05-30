Aaron Ashby helps Brewers sweep doubleheader in Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Ashby delivered the best performance of his young career Sunday as Milwaukee beat Chicago 3-1 to sweep a doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

After the bullpen was used heavily in Game 1, the Brewers needed Ashby to put together an extended start and he did just that. The 24-year-old went 6 innings, giving up just a solo home run while striking out 12. The lefty got his first win and has now allowed only 1 earned run in his last 16 2/3 innings.

Ashby ran out of steam in the seventh inning, leaving with the bases loaded and no one out. But Brad Boxberger picked him up by getting out of the jam unscathed to maintain Milwaukee’s 2-1 lead.

Manager Craig Counsell then turned to Josh Hader for a second time in a matter of hours. He proceeded to slam the door shut to earn his 18th save. The lefty still hasn’t given up a run this season and he stretched his scoreless streak to 39 innings, one shy of the AL/NL record.

From @EliasSports, multiple saves by a Brewers pitcher on the same day: 8/16/1981 Rollie Fingers

7/18/1983 Pete Ladd

7/2/1984 Fingers

10/5/1986 Mark Clear

7/29/1997 Mike Fetters

6/05/2003 Mike DeJean

7/30/2013 Jim Henderson

5/30/2022 Josh Hader — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 31, 2022

The Brewers offense was generated by home runs from Victor Caratini and Tyrone Taylor, while Rowdy Tellez drove in the first run with a double. The trio ended up accounting for all three of the club’s hits on the night.

Milwaukee has now won three straight and will take on the Cubs again Tuesday night.