Brewers take series opener with 4-3 win in St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

In a matchup of the top two teams in the NL Central, it was Milwaukee coming out on top with a 4-3 win in St. Louis Thursday night.

All of the Brewers offense happened in the first four innings. Luis Urias hit his fourth home run of the year and Tyrone Taylor stayed hot at the plate with an RBI single to give the Crew a 2-0 lead after their first at-bats. The Cardinals would tie the game in their half of the inning before Christian Yelich delivered the go-ahead RBI with a single in the second. Andrew McCutchen followed that in the fourth with an RBI single of his own.

St. Louis climbed within 1 run in the seventh inning thanks to a Paul Goldschmidt solo homer off of Brad Boxberger, but the home team couldn’t find a key hit the rest of the way. They had the winning run on first base in the ninth inning with just one gone but Josh Hader got Albert Pujols and Juan Yepez to fly out. Hader, back after missing the San Diego series due to a family emergency, earned his 16th save of the season. The All-Star still hasn’t given up a run this year.

Eric Lauer was solid in his 5 innings of work. He allowed 2 runs on 4 hits, but also walked a season-high 4 batters. The lefty improved to 5-1 on the year.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright gave up all 4 runs — 3 earned — over 5 innings. He also allowed 10 hits, the most he’s given up since Sept. 28, 2019.

The win pushed the Brewers to 4.5 games up on St. Louis in the NL Central.

It will be the same two teams Friday night at Busch Stadium.