Tyrone Taylor hits 3-run HR to help Brewers get by San Diego | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Tyrone Taylor continued his recent hot streak at the plate Tuesday night as Milwaukee beat San Diego 4-1.

The outfielder drilled a 3-run homer in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. It was his third home run in the last four games and he’s got 10 RBI over the last six contests. His batting average has jumped 39 points in that same time period.

Mike Brosseau provided the other offense for the Brewers with a solo shot in the fifth inning. It was his third homer of the season.

Corbin Burnes wasn’t dominant but did plenty to get the win to improve to 2-2 on the season. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner gave up 1 run on 5 hits over 6 innings of work while striking out 5.

Milwaukee’s bullpen did the rest with Hoby Milner, Trevor Gott and Devin Williams largely silencing San Diego’s bats. Williams, filling in as the team’s closer while Josh Hader deals with a family emergency, got the save with a spotless ninth inning that included a pair of strikeouts. It was his third save of the year and he has now not allowed a run in 14 of his last 15 outings.

The two teams will play the rubber match of the 3-game series Wednesday afternoon.