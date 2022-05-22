Brewers Week In Review: May 16 — May 22 | In In Brewers | By By Ben Kenney

Another pair of three-game series, another highly successful week for the Milwaukee Brewers. The team has played 13 series so far this season plus a one-game stop against the Giants. They’ve now won 9 of those 13 sets with this week’s series wins over the Braves and Nationals. A common question raised is always whether the team needs more offensive help to reach a World Series. While this isn’t an argument in either direction, the now-healthy offense continues to help the team take 2 of 3 from whoever visits town.

For more on this week’s mostly winning, here is your Brewers week in review:

Record: 4-2

Current Standing: 26-15 (1st in NL Central)

The Good: Hunter Renfroe is on fire.

A previous recipient of this honor is Rowdy Tellez, a great example of David Stearns finding fantastic value in the trade or free agent market. The team’s main offense now consists mostly of players who fit that description — Willy Adames, Andrew McCutchen, Tellez, Hunter Renfroe and Christian Yelich (kind of). Well, it’s Renfroe’s time to earn the spotlight this week.

His stat line in six contests: 19 at-bats, 10 hits, 2 doubles, 4 RBI, 3 walks, .526 average, .542 on base percentage, 1.174 OPS. While there were no long balls to compliment the hot hitting, his year-long digits are now 38 hits, 9 home runs, 19 RBI, 2 doubles, 9 walks, .268/.305/.812. He leads the team in hits, home runs and batting average.

The Brewers acquired him this offseason in the 11th hour before baseball entered a work stoppage. They forfeited the services of the poor-hitting OF Jackie Bradley Jr. and two top-30 prospects. Looking back, as is the case with a lot of these moves, it seems to be a massive win. Renfroe has given the lineup one of its most powerful and consistent bats, otherwise known as another productive bat to take the shine away from Yelich’s up-and-down play.

The Bad: Corbin Burnes

Not many times will Corbin Burnes finish a week as the team’s least efficient starter. His line of 6 innings, 7 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 home runs allowed was bailed out by Keston Hiura’s walk-off home run in extra innings, though it is still worth noting the hits, runs and home run tallies were all the worst of his season.

The good luck no decision was deserved, if possible, as Burnes has an ERA of 2.26 through 8 starts yet has only one win on his record. Nevertheless, expect the razor-sharp Burnes to return next week when he faces off against the Padres.

MVP(s):

-Hunter Renfroe (.526/.542/1.174, 2 doubles, 4 RBI)

Stat Of The Week: Is this any good?

NL K% leaders (min. 30 innings): 1. Carlos Rodón (SFG) 36.1

2. Eric Lauer (MIL) 32.9

3. Freddy Peralta (MIL) 32.4

4. Corbin Burnes (MIL) 31.5

5. Max Scherzer (NYM) 30.6 The emergence of Lauer means a lot for the Brewers' chances of continuing to thrive in the regular season. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) May 21, 2022

Best Video(s):

A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. pic.twitter.com/YnOCjYrPLk — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 18, 2022

KESTDADDYYYY!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯 BREWERS WIN! BREWERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/8uAfsmd6UQ — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) May 18, 2022

Best Tweets:

-Happened to the wrong side, but a triple play is a triple play

-(before a poor start on Sunday that saw Peralta leave the game early with a shoulder injury)

.@FreddyPeraltaRD is now 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA over his last 5 starts (28.2ip, 5er). Opponents are batting .168 (17-for-101, 0hr) with 6 walks and 38 K during this stretch.#ThisIsMyCrew — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) May 17, 2022

-Monday dominance

Williams and Hader combined to go six up, six down with six strikeouts to push Brewers pitching to 16 strikeouts in the game, matching their season high. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 17, 2022

-struggles against lefties

In 12 starts against the Brewers offense this season, left-handed starters have a 1.40 earned run average. The most earned runs the Brewers have scored against any southpaw starter is two, which they've done twice. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) May 18, 2022

-time to shut off the Twitter account for a few weeks?

as pointed out by the great @ebosays on @zonemadison just now: Christian Yelich… First "I'm back" Twitter video (slam vs. PIT): April 19

Next 7 days: 3/23, 7 Ks, 0 extra-base hits Second Twitter video (cycle at CIN): May 11

Next 7 days: 2/18, 7Ks, 0 extra-base hits — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) May 18, 2022

-Renfroe is hot

After reaching base in all four plate appearances tonight, Hunter Renfroe is now up to a 130 wRC+. He’s on pace for roughly a ~3.5-4 WAR season. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) May 21, 2022

Next Week: @ SD, @ STL