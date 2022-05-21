Wisconsin gets commitment from top player in the state
May 21, 2022
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin has secured a commitment from the top player in Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class.
Running back Nate White (Milwaukee, Wis.) announced his decision Saturday.
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ
— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
The 6-foot, 175-pound White is rated as a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 1 player in the state and the 39th-best running back in the country.
White chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa State, Kansas and others. He becomes the second running back in the class joining Jaquez Keyes (Ironton, Ohio).
Coach Paul Chryst now has commitments from six players in the 2023 class.