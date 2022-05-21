Brewers: Eric Lauer, pair of HRs push Milwaukee past Washington | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Eric Lauer was lights out and Milwaukee’s bats showed up Friday night in a 7-0 win over Washington at American Family Field.

As has been the case much of the year, Lauer brought his best stuff to the mound against the Nationals. The lefty went 7 innings, allowing 5 hits and striking out 5. It was tied for his longest outing of the season and the second time he hasn’t allowed a run in a start. The night also served as a nice bounce back after serving up 3 home runs to Miami in his last appearance.

Lauer got more than enough help from Milwaukee’s offense. Rowdy Tellez hit a 2-run homer in the sixth inning and Tyrone Taylor followed with a 3-run shot in the eighth. Hunter Renfroe continued to swing a hot bat with 3 hits, while Christian Yelich had 2.

Devin Williams pitched a scoreless eighth inning, including 2 more strikeouts. He’s punched out 8 of the last 9 batters he’s faced and hasn’t allowed a run in 12 of his last 13 appearances.

The win was Milwaukee’s fifth in its last 7 games as the Brewers moved to 25-14 on the year. It has the Crew sitting 4 games up on St. Louis for first place in the NL Central.

It’ll be the Brewers and Nationals again Saturday night.