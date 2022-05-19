Badgers add Illinois DL to 2023 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added its third commitment from the state of Illinois in its 2023 recruiting class Thursday.

Defensive lineman Roderick Pierce (Oak Lawn, Ill.) announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Pierce is ranked as the No. 23 player in Illinois and the 107th-best defensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports. He chose the Badgers over offers from several other Big Ten teams, including Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota.

Pierce joins linebacker Tyler Jansey (Batavia) and defensive back Justin Taylor (Broadview) as Illinois kids in the class. If they end up signing, it will be the most in a single class under coach Paul Chryst.

In total, Wisconsin now has five commits in its 2023 class.

http://www.hudl.com/v/2G4nPr