Brewers place SS Willy Adames on IL

May 18, 2022
|In Brewers
|By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee will be without Willy Adames for at least the next two series.

The Brewers placed the shortstop on the 10-day injured list with an ankle injury suffered Sunday at Miami on an awkward slide. The 26-year-old already missed this week’s series against Atlanta and will now miss the three games against Washington this weekend and the club’s trip to San Diego to start next week. The designation is retroactive to Monday, meaning he’ll be eligible to return at some point when Milwaukee is in St. Louis to face the Cardinals.

Luis Urias has taken over for Adames at shortstop while he’s been out.

Milwaukee recalled Keston Hiura from Triple-A to take Adames’ spot on the active roster.