Brewers place SS Willy Adames on IL | Brewers | By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee will be without Willy Adames for at least the next two series.

The Brewers placed the shortstop on the 10-day injured list with an ankle injury suffered Sunday at Miami on an awkward slide. The 26-year-old already missed this week’s series against Atlanta and will now miss the three games against Washington this weekend and the club’s trip to San Diego to start next week. The designation is retroactive to Monday, meaning he’ll be eligible to return at some point when Milwaukee is in St. Louis to face the Cardinals.

No player is happy to land on the IL but Brewers SS Willy Adames is particularly disappointed this morning. "I'm just a guy following orders," he said. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 18, 2022

Luis Urias has taken over for Adames at shortstop while he’s been out.

Milwaukee recalled Keston Hiura from Triple-A to take Adames’ spot on the active roster.