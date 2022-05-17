Missed opportunities cost Brewers in loss to Atlanta | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s bats stayed silent for a second straight night but this time it resulted in a 3-0 loss to Atlanta.

A day after their only run came on a wild pitch in a 1-0 victory, the Brewers were unable to capitalize on several golden opportunities Tuesday night. They were 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, left 10 men on base and have now gone 18 innings without a batter collecting an RBI.

Milwaukee had few answers for Atlanta starter Tucker Davidson, who allowed just 3 hits over 5 innings of work to earn his first win of the year. A trio of relievers kept the Brewers at bay before Kenley Jansen came on in the ninth inning to pick up his ninth save of the season.

The lack of offense wasted a very good outing from Adrian Houser. He went 6 innings, giving up 4 hits and an unearned run. It was a nice bounce back for the righty after a couple tough starts in which he allowed a total of 12 runs, including 7 earned over 9 innings of work.

The Braves added some insurance in the eighth inning when Marcell Ozuna took Brad Boxberger deep for a 2-run homer. It was just the second time in Boxberger’s 14 appearance this season that he allowed a run.

Milwaukee and Atlanta will close out the series Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.