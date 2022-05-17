Brewers: Pitcher J.C. Mejía suspended 80 games

A second Milwaukee player has been suspended for violating the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program put in place by MLB and the MLBPA.

The league announced that pitcher J.C. Mejía had been suspended for 80 games, making him ineligible to play until August.

RHP Trevor Kelley selected from Triple-A Nashville. RHP J.C. Mejía suspended by MLB for 80 games for violating the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. pic.twitter.com/xeacGMKTGW — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 17, 2022

The Brewers acquired the right-handed pitcher in a late-November trade with Cleveland. After spending the first part of the season in Triple-A, he was recalled last week. He appeared in two games, allowing 6 runs in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Mejía joins catcher Pedro Severino on the MLB’s suspended list. Severino also earned an 80-game suspension last month after testing positive for Clomiphene, a banned substance under the league’s PED prevention program.