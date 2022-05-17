Badgers add second player in class of 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Gus Bus is coming to Madison.

Forward Gus Yalden announced late Tuesday morning on Instagram he had committed to coach Greg Gard and Wisconsin.

Yalden is a 4-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the 126th-best player in the country and the No. 16 center.

Born in Maryland, Yalden lived in Appleton and Nebraska as a kid, and has spent his high school career at a number of schools, including Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Asheville School (Asheville, N.C.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Yalden chose the Badgers over a list of finalists that included Nebraska, Rutgers and the College of Charleston.

Yalden becomes the second commitment for Wisconsin the 2023 class joining guard John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.).