Badgers add second player in class of 2023
The Gus Bus is coming to Madison.
Forward Gus Yalden announced late Tuesday morning on Instagram he had committed to coach Greg Gard and Wisconsin.
C O M M I T E D
📍Home @BadgerMBB @UWBadgers @bigten pic.twitter.com/gjXuBJuFx4
— gusbus (@gusbus2023) May 17, 2022
Yalden is a 4-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the 126th-best player in the country and the No. 16 center.
Born in Maryland, Yalden lived in Appleton and Nebraska as a kid, and has spent his high school career at a number of schools, including Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Asheville School (Asheville, N.C.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Yalden chose the Badgers over a list of finalists that included Nebraska, Rutgers and the College of Charleston.
Yalden becomes the second commitment for Wisconsin the 2023 class joining guard John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.).