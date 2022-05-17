Andy North, Brett Favre headline AmFam Championship Celebrity Foursome | In In News | By By Zach Heilprin

One of the more popular aspects of the American Family Insurance Championship is returning to University Ridge Golf Course for the first time since 2019.

Organizers of the PGA TOUR Champions event, which runs June 10-12, announced Tuesday that the nine-hole celebrity foursome would be back with two-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North serving as host. He’ll pair with Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and former Packers legend Brett Favre against former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter and LPGA Hall of Famer Juli Inkster.

“It’s an honor to have Juli as our first LPGA player in the Celebrity Foursome,” North said in a release. “You can bet she’ll bring her game and competitive fire, just like Derek, but Brett and I will be ready. It will be spirited and entertaining, and all of it focused on raising money for charity.”

The foursome will take to the course after the final group finishes its round on Saturday, June 11. They will begin on the 10th hole and the estimated tee time is 2 p.m.

More information, including how to purchase tickets, is available at AmFamChampionship.com