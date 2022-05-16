Packers make Jaire Alexander highest-paid DB in NFL | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Jaire Alexander is staying in Green Bay for the long term.

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly signed the cornerback to a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, according to ESPN. The new deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and his per year average of $21 million makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 – a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2022

Alexander’s deal is cap friendly for the team this year, lowering his cap number from $13.3 million to $1.076 million and creating more room for GM Brian Gutekunst to add additional pieces to the team.

A first-round pick in 2018, Alexander turned himself into one of the best cornerbacks in the league over his first three years. His 42 pass breakups ranked fourth in the NFL, while he also picked off six passes, including two in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

The 25-year-old was off to another very good season a year ago before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4. He returned for the playoffs but was limited to just eight snaps on defense.

With Alexander back in the fold, the Packers now have their top three cornerbacks — Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes — under contract through at least the 2024 season.