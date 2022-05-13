Wisconsin LB coach has resigned

Wisconsin is back in the market for a new inside linebackers coach.

The program announced Friday that Bill Sheridan had resigned.

“I want to thank Bill for his time with us,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “Though he was only a part of our program for a short time, he had a positive impact on our players, especially the inside linebackers that he worked closely with. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Sheridan was hired in February to replace Bob Bostad, who moved over to coach the offensive line. A long-time assistant in the NFL and college football, Sheridan’s most recent job was at Air Force. News broke earlier this month that Sheridan, along with three other coaches, were under investigation by the NCAA for violating rules. According to The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, those violations include providing impermissible benefits to recruits and hosting prospects in 2020 when it was not allowed due to COVID-19.

“While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program,” Sheridan said. “As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately.

“I have great respect for Coach Chryst, his staff and the student-athletes I had the privilege of meeting and coaching over the past three months. I regret that I will not have the opportunity to continue to be part of this special group and wish them well with the upcoming season.”