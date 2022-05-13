Brewers earn 2-1 win in Miami

There was anti-climatic ending to a pitchers’ duel Friday night in Miami but it ended up going Milwaukee’s way in a 2-1 win.

The two starters — Corbin Burnes for the Brewers and Pablo Lopez — were both terrific outside of one pitch each. Lopez gave up a leadoff home run Kolton Wong and then settled in. He went 7 innings, allowing just 3 hits and striking out 11. Burnes was nearly as locked in. The reigning Cy Young Award winner went 7 innings, giving up 5 hits, a solo homer and struck out 7.

When the pair left the game it was tied 1-1. It stayed that way until the top of the ninth when the Brewers finally got to Marlins reliever Tanner Scott. Christian Yelich singled to open the inning, then Scott hit Luis Urias before Tyrone Taylor singled to load the bases. Anthony Bender struck out Hunter Renfroe but then walked Jace Peterson to bring Yelich in for the go-ahead run.

That would be all Josh Hader needed. He came on in the ninth inning to get his 13th save in as many chances.

Devin Williams picked up the win by pitching a spotless eighth inning with a couple of a strikeouts.

Wong’s home run was his second of the season and his 11th RBI.

The win was just the second for Milwaukee in its last six games. It will be the same two teams Saturday night.

