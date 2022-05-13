Badgers add a pair of commits in 2023 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin doubled the size of its 2023 recruiting class Friday with a pair of commitments.

The first to announce was 3-star athlete Justin Taylor (Broadview, Ill.), who was just offered a scholarship a couple days ago.

Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA — Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Taylor is ranked as the 38th-best player in the state of Illinois, according to 247Sports. He chose the Badgers over a reported 18 offers, including Kansas State, Colorado State and Air Force.

Taylor was joined a short time later by 3-star running back Jaquez Keyes (Ironton, Ohio).

Keyes, listed at 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, visited Madison for spring practice in mid-April and received his scholarship offer then.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Keyes as the 10th-best player in Ohio and the No. 28 running back in the country. Wisconsin beat out Big Ten rival Iowa, along with reigning ACC champion Pittsburgh, for Keyes’ services.

Taylor and Keyes were the third and fourth commitments for coach Paul Chryst in 2023, which also includes offensive lineman James Durand (Chandler, Ariz.) and linebacker Tyler Jansey (Batavia, Ill.)