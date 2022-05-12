Packers to open season at Minnesota, close with 3 of 4 at home | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The NFL released its 2022 schedule Thursday, giving fans a look at the dates and times for all 18 weeks of the league’s 103rd year. For the Green Bay Packers, it includes opening on the road for a fourth straight season but also getting to close the year with three of their final four games at Lambeau Field.

Like it did in 2020, the Packers season will start at U.S. Bank Stadium against NFC North division rival Minnesota. The home opener will come a week later against Chicago on Sunday Night Football. It will be the 17th straight season the two teams will meet at least once in primetime.

The next two weeks bring must-see matchups against playoff teams from last year. That includes a marquee game in Week 3 as Green Bay travels to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Packers return home in Week 4 to host future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

As unveiled earlier in the week, the Packers will make their first trip abroad to take on the New York Giants in London in Week 5. Normally, teams that play an international game have their bye the following week, but Green Bay declined. Instead, coach Matt LaFleur and company will welcome the New York Jets to Lambeau Field for the first time since 2014. It’s the only home game over a 39-day stretch as they’ll go to Washington in Week 7, to Buffalo in Week 8 and then Detroit in Week 9.

One of the more anticipated home games follows that as former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys visit Green Bay in Week 10 before the Packers host Tennessee on a short week on Thursday Night Football.

Two more road games come next with trips to Philadelphia in Week 12 and Chicago in Week 13. After that, though, the Packers leave Wisconsin just once in the final five weeks of the season. Their bye is Week 14 followed by a home game against the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, a trip to Miami on Christmas Day, facing Minnesota on New Year’s Day and finishing by hosting Detroit in Week 18.

Week 1: at Minnesota — 3:25 p.m. FOX

Week 2: vs Chicago — 7:20 p.m. NBC (SNF)

Week 3 at Tampa Bay — 3:25 p.m. FOX

Week 4: vs New England – 3:25 p.m. CBS

Week 5: vs NY Giants in London – 8:30 a.m. NFL Network

Week 6: vs NY Jets – 12 p.m. FOX

Week 7: at Washington — 12 p.m. FOX

Week 8: at Buffalo — 7:20 p.m. NBC (SNF)

Week 9: at Detroit — 12 p.m. FOX

Week 10: vs Dallas – 3:25 p.m. FOX

Week 11: vs Tennessee – 7:15 p.m. Prime (TNF)

Week 12: at Philadelphia — 7:20 p.m. NBC (SNF)

Week 13: at Chicago — 12 p.m. FOX

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs LA Rams – 7:15 p.m. ESPN (MNF)

Week 16: at Miami – 12 p.m. FOX (Christmas)

Week 17: vs Minnesota – 3:25 p.m. CBS (New Year’s Day)

Week 18: vs Detroit